Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 61,018 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 382.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,018 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,600,291,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,795,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,579,353. General Motors has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.