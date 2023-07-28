Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 613.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,172,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,230,000 after buying an additional 3,587,175 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,366,000 after buying an additional 2,598,031 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,918.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,602,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,462,000 after buying an additional 2,569,786 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 53,636.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,529,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,100,000 after buying an additional 2,525,193 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.72. 810,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,690. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $59.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average is $58.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1586 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

