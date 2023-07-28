Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 262.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,419 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 45,916 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

BK stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.04. The stock had a trading volume of 863,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,676. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

