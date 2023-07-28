Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $74.92. 99,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,662. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $75.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.69.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

