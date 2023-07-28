Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,975 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 1,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix Trading Up 3.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.41.

Netflix stock traded up $12.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $425.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,455,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,462,604. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.11. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $211.73 and a one year high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $188.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

