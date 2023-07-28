Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $8.17 Million Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,876 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 10.47% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 1,259.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 29,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.07. 18,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,676. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $30.21. The firm has a market cap of $83.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.90.

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (SPYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds that provides exposure to the S&P 500 with a systematic options overlay strategy. The overlay strategy seeks to enhance upside potential and hedge downside risk.

