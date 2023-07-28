Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 844.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,351 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $29.98. 4,240,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,762,490. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

