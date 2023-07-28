Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,464,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,529 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,607,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,816,000 after purchasing an additional 130,661 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,730 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,778,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,767,000 after purchasing an additional 132,611 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,291,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,843,000 after buying an additional 286,197 shares during the last quarter.

IUSV stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.89. The company had a trading volume of 249,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $81.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2769 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

