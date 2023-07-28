Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 19,151 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,151 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 49,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter.

BSMO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.74. 25,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,677. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $25.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

