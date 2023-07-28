Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 4,026 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 34,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,134,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.97. The company had a trading volume of 179,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,134. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.89. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $125.69.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

