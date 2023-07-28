Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 162.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,055 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.19.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 260,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock remained flat at $61.85 during trading on Friday. 2,836,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,910,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

