Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.90 billion-$13.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.23 billion. Intel also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.20 EPS.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $34.55. 56,138,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,506,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $144.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Intel’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 159,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 26,547 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 203,553 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after buying an additional 46,016 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

