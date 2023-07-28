International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.48. 1,542,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,718,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a PE ratio of 66.19, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

