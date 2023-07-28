International Paper (NYSE:IP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

International Paper Stock Up 1.0 %

IP stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,410,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,379. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.49.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at International Paper

IP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.