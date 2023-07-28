Internet Computer Trading 6% Higher Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $4.34 or 0.00014810 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 6% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and $26.64 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00045253 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00030827 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 501,571,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 439,235,717 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.