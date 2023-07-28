Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Stock Position Decreased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 2.75% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 474.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 841,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after buying an additional 695,031 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,868,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,760.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 254,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 245,941 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,276.4% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 207,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 192,627 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,571,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJQ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.87. 15,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,434. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $23.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.1273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

