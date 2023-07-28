iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Raised by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 295.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,112 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $81.09. 2,363,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,583,396. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.206 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

