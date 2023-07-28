iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,624 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,734,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after purchasing an additional 990,861 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,548,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,147. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day moving average of $98.23. The company has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

