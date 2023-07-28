iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Sets New 1-Year High at $101.13

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $101.13 and last traded at $100.50, with a volume of 899963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.70.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.94.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 90,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 54,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,770,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.