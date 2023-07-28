iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.07% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 73,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 51,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.35. 82,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,529. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.89.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

