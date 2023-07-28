iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,952 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.46% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $10,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBTE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,071,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,951,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 107.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 238,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 123,208 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 271.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 94,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 103.1% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 75,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBTE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.82. 178,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,918. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0822 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

