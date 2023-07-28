iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,130,561 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 495% from the previous session’s volume of 358,240 shares.The stock last traded at $29.40 and had previously closed at $29.75.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $596.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Spain ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWP. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

