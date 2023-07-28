iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,718 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,085,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,023,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 691.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 28,682 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.45. 18,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,166. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.03 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.00. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

