iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,137,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,924,000 after acquiring an additional 848,338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,138,000 after purchasing an additional 207,366 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 566,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,057,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 471,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,179,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,363,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.10. 143,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,476. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.45 and a fifty-two week high of $105.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.21.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

