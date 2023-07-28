iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.67

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.67 and last traded at $50.67, with a volume of 1406578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.63.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,274,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,682 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,760.6% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,599,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,518 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,256 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $77,743,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,967,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

