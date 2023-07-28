ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) versus NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Head to Head Comparison

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) and ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NET Power and ITM Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NET Power 0 1 2 0 2.67 ITM Power 1 5 1 0 2.00

NET Power currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 117.95%. ITM Power has a consensus target price of $180.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15,026.05%. Given ITM Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ITM Power is more favorable than NET Power.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NET Power N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A ITM Power $7.65 million 95.85 -$63.45 million N/A N/A

This table compares NET Power and ITM Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NET Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ITM Power.

Profitability

This table compares NET Power and ITM Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NET Power N/A -17.93% -4.49% ITM Power N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

NET Power has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITM Power has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.6% of NET Power shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of NET Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About NET Power

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc., a clean energy technology company, develops and licenses technology that provides on-demand natural gas power with life cycle emissions. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About ITM Power

(Get Free Report)

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions. ITM Power Plc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

