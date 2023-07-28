J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 360,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,000 after acquiring an additional 22,516 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,898,000 after acquiring an additional 63,994 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
SPHD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.47. 876,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,167. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.24. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.31.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat ETF Screener
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.