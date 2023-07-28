J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,977,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,077,000 after purchasing an additional 497,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MP Materials by 56.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after buying an additional 1,729,193 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MP Materials by 61.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,661,000 after buying an additional 838,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MP Materials by 8.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,200,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,041,000 after buying an additional 169,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Price Performance

MP traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $23.80. 2,041,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.65.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.89 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 20.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $14,057,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 624,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,561,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,561,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.78 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,987.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,940. Company insiders own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

MP Materials Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.