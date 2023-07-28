J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 15,413 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,413 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,841,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,760 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $198,602,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $164,510,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.60. 7,968,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,990. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

