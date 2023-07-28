J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 16,365 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,365 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,029,080,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.09. The company had a trading volume of 354,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,641. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.57. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $109.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

