J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 29,124 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,124 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $74.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,474,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,751,256. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average is $71.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

