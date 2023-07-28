J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 3,806 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 88,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 95,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.26. 2,007,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,736. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $48.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1342 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

