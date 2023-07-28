Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of JBI opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.84. Janus International Group has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus International Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 7,711,621 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $70,098,634.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,919.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Janus International Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 72,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 1,938.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,731 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

