Jefferies Financial Group Increases DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $65.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 24.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.06. 3,292,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,988,110. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $87.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.66.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $11,187,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $11,187,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $78,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,421.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 959,972 shares of company stock worth $70,227,985 in the last 90 days. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 887.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

