JMP Securities Increases PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target to $94.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PJT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.72. The stock had a trading volume of 44,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,976. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $86.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day moving average is $73.17.

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.38. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. PJT Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 7,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $595,288.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,689.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 1,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 423.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.