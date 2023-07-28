JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,646 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after buying an additional 3,612,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,949,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,234,000 after buying an additional 2,974,897 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after buying an additional 2,938,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,153,000 after buying an additional 2,065,268 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,647. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

