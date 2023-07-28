JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVAL. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 521,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 342,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,267.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 172,561 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,816,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 368.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 67,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 59,831 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JVAL traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.21. 25,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,374. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.55. The company has a market cap of $666.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $37.43.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.