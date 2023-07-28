Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,412 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 453.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $4,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497,235 shares in the company, valued at $117,819,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $4,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497,235 shares in the company, valued at $117,819,547.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,762. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.53. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $565.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

