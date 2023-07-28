Jump Financial LLC Raises Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) by 161.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,974 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Syneos Health worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 665,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,405,000 after acquiring an additional 111,568 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Syneos Health by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.46. The company had a trading volume of 660,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,238. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.01. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $79.77.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

