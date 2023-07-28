Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Bought by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,265 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,970,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,667,000 after acquiring an additional 253,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,696,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,080,000 after acquiring an additional 233,579 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 260,858 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,496,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after buying an additional 75,046 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,820,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of KYN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 409,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,299. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

