KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

KB Financial Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of KB Financial Group stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $39.93. The company had a trading volume of 224,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.94. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 15.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Financial Group will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 79.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 5.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.