KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Shares of KB Financial Group stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $39.93. The company had a trading volume of 224,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.94. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 15.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Financial Group will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.
