Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th.

Kearny Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years. Kearny Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ KRNY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. 54,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $579.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.59. Kearny Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 14.63%.

In other news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro acquired 7,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $51,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,575.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kearny Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,131 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,970 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Kearny Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kearny Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Kearny Financial

(Get Free Report)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.