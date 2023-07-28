Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Announces Earnings Results

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Keurig Dr Pepper updated its FY23 guidance to $1.78-1.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.78-$1.80 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $33.92. 14,524,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,607,148. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.28. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 9,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.02 per share, with a total value of $325,907.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,954.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,555 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,001,315. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

