KilterHowling LLC Buys 1,195 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

KilterHowling LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 0.9% of KilterHowling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. KilterHowling LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,697 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,266.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,826,000 after purchasing an additional 741,760 shares during the period. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,768,000 after acquiring an additional 522,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 752,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,792,000 after acquiring an additional 517,606 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,445,000.

ESGU traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.67. 533,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,329. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.15. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

