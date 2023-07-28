KilterHowling LLC Has $8.02 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

KilterHowling LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 7.8% of KilterHowling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. KilterHowling LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,477 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,145,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after buying an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $376.62. The company had a trading volume of 63,566,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,624,168. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.33. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

