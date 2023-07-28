KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.6% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 711.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after buying an additional 38,119 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.7% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,043 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLA Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $430.25.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $482.35 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $495.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.55.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

