Klingman & Associates LLC Has $23.65 Million Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,293 shares during the quarter. PJT Partners makes up approximately 2.0% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.36% of PJT Partners worth $23,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 7,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $595,288.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,689.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PJT Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on PJT Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:PJT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.85. 189,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,008. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.17. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $86.92. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.77.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.38. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

About PJT Partners

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

