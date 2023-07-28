Klingman & Associates LLC Has $822,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,584,662,000 after acquiring an additional 345,740 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Electric by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,434,000 after buying an additional 1,065,856 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,274,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,672,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $559,118,000 after buying an additional 150,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

GE traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.39. 4,454,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,684,034. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.47.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

