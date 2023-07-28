Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 32 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 454,861 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after purchasing an additional 382,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15,691.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 305,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 303,941 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $448.95. 1,163,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,459. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $456.95 and a 200-day moving average of $465.40. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

