Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,908 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Comcast by 71,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $45.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,668,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,130,518. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $188.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

